It is sad to announce the owner of the Miners Mills Service Station, John F. Koss Sr., 73, of Wilkes-Barre, passed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his private residence.
John was born Jan. 2, 1947. He was the son of the late Frank Koss (Kossakowski) and Louise Juzwiak. Together they raised John and his sister Lynnette in their home in Wilkes-Barre.
John attended local schools and was a graduate of the Sacred Heart High School, Plains Twp. He enlisted in the United States Army and after his term of service transferred to the reserves for a total of 29 years of service to our country. John was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant.
During this time, John continued his studies at the Wilkes-Barre Business College. He then found employment at Procter & Gamble in Tunkhannock, for the next 29 years.
On July 2, 1977, John married Lorraine Rampola and started their family in Wilkes-Barre. Together they raised their children, William, John and Bonnie.
In 1992, John and his family purchased the Miners-Mills Service Station on Miller Street in Wilkes-Barre. This has been a family-run full-service station up to this day run by the Koss family. Whenever you would stop by you could see John following his passion of car restoration. It was a family effort to restore some of his classics to showroom quality and he was always proud to talk about them. When John was at home his other hobby was transforming his basement into his train display that he has been working on for several years.
John will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, mechanic, shop owner, car restoration specialist, veteran and friend.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Frank and Louise.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Lorraine, at home; daughter, Bonnie Macking and her husband, Chris, Wilkes-Barre; sons, William Gribble and his wife, Chris, Wilkes-Barre; and John F. Koss II, Wilkes-Barre; sister, Lynnette Milewski and her husband, Tom, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Rachael, Michelle, Jessica and John III; great-granddaughter, Emma Visco; and his shop dog, Diesel.
John will be laid to rest with his brothers in arms in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Due to stay-at-home orders, service is limited to immediate family only.
To send online condolences to the family please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020