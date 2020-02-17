|
John F. McElwee Jr., 35, of Plains Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Born in Wilkes-Barre , he was the son of John and Lisa McElwee, Plains Twp.
John adored his two children, his daughter, Kamryn, who he affectionately called his "baby girl" and son, Lucas.
John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Bertha McElwee; and maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Shaver and Earl Shaver.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sister, Ruthann McElwee-Gomez her significant-other Ernest Hill, her son and his nephew who is his best buddy, Evan Gomez; and sister, Patricia McElwee-Simon; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
John was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School and Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational Technical School where he studied masonry.
John worked many years as a landscaper at Wilkes-Barre Social Security Building and as a skilled mason.
John was an avid sportsman who loved teaching his daughter to fish, loved hunting with his father on Red Rock Mountain, and hiking and swimming with his beloved Rottweiler, Colt.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. A memorial service will take place toward the end of the calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to his family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 17, 2020