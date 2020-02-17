Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
420 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 823-0400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc.
Kingston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McElwee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. McElwee Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. McElwee Jr. Obituary
John F. McElwee Jr., 35, of Plains Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre , he was the son of John and Lisa McElwee, Plains Twp.

John adored his two children, his daughter, Kamryn, who he affectionately called his "baby girl" and son, Lucas.

John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Bertha McElwee; and maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Shaver and Earl Shaver.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sister, Ruthann McElwee-Gomez her significant-other Ernest Hill, her son and his nephew who is his best buddy, Evan Gomez; and sister, Patricia McElwee-Simon; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

John was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School and Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational Technical School where he studied masonry.

John worked many years as a landscaper at Wilkes-Barre Social Security Building and as a skilled mason.

John was an avid sportsman who loved teaching his daughter to fish, loved hunting with his father on Red Rock Mountain, and hiking and swimming with his beloved Rottweiler, Colt.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. A memorial service will take place toward the end of the calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to his family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -