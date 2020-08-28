Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home Inc.
20 S. Main St.
Plains, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, PA
View Map
John F. Yanko Jr. Obituary

John F. Yanko Jr., 56, of Laflin, passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 27, 2020.

Born in Laflin, John was the son of the late John F. Yanko Sr. and Joan Binker Yanko.

John was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed in the black top business all his life and was the former owner of Laflin Paving Company.

He was a member of the Italo Club of Hilldale and was a fun loving, generous man who love his family very much.

Surviving are his wife, the former Elaine Giampietro; daughters, Madison Yanko, Swoyersville; and Morgan Krafjack and husband, Mark, Hunlock Creek; sisters, Linda Oberman, New York City; and Rose Yanko, Nanticoke; and nephews and nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. All those attending are asked to go directly to church Monday morning.

Family and friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.

Those attending the viewing and or Funeral Mass please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required.

For information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


