Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Floyd Bloom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Floyd Bloom Obituary

John Floyd Bloom, 71, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of John and Mary Lamoreaux Bloom and served in the United States Army. He was employed by Offset Paperback, Dallas. He loved fishing, hunting, golfing and watching television.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Neta, Alice, Janet, Beverly and Mary.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Jones Bloom; brother, Randy Bloom, Hanover Twp.; and sister-in-law, Mary Balun, Hanover Twp.; and nieces and nephews.

Private family visitation and funeral will be held.

Arrangements are being finalized by Lehman Family Funeral Home Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and entire staff at River Street Manor for the compassionate care.

Visit the funeral home website www.Lehmanfuneralhome.com for information.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -