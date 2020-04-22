|
|
John Frank Niezgoda passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born at home in Hunlock Creek to Edwina Kapic and her husband Frank Niezgoda.
He lived in Lehman Twp. and graduated from Harter High School, West Nanticoke. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1963 to 1965, obtaining awards for expert marksmanship. Following his discharge, he worked for General Motors for several years before beginning his career as a prison guard for the state Department of Corrections, retiring as a captain after 29 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwina and Frank Niezgoda; his sister, Dorothy Chaplin and her husband, William Chaplin; his uncle, John; and Helen Niezgoda, Lehman; as well as his cousin, Dr. Paul Niezgoda.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 31 years, Barbara Jean Niezgoda; his three children, Kimberly Ann Niezgoda; and John Paul Niezgoda, Lehman Twp.; and Sue Lynn Niezgoda, Spokane, Wash.; his nephew, James Wisnewski, Pittston; his sister, Edwina Miner and her husband Jerry Miner, Italy, Texas; his uncle, Edward; and Florence Niezgoda, Lehman Twp.; several cousins; and nieces and nephews to numerous to mention.
John will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his tractors, he loved farming and was renowned for the sweet corn he grew every season with his beloved wife, Barbara, fixing any and all types of machinery and for always being there for family and friends whenever they needed help with anything.
At this difficult time with pandemic precautions, John will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020