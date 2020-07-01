Home

John G. Raitter

John G. Raitter Obituary

John G. Raitter, 83, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020.

He was the husband of the late Valerie "Marie" Kosinski Raitter, who passed away June 6, 2019.

Born in Larksville, he was a son of the late William and Agnes Forney Raitter. He graduated from Nanticoke High in 1956. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Wisconsin as an electrician. After his service, he moved to Arizona and worked for Mountain Bell in electrical engineering. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed traveling. He traveled all over the country with his wife in his RV.

Along with his wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, William, Walter, Joseph, Edward, Frank, Robert, Wanda, Anna, Rita, Mary Lou and Betty.

Surviving are his children, John Jr. and his wife, Karen, and children, Josh and Jennifer Raitter and Jarred Corum, Arizona; James and his wife, Jacquie, and their son, John, Idaho; and Cindy Floyd and her children, Krya, Scott and Kyle. He is also survived by his sisters, Margaret DeLeon; Jean, wife of John Opachinski; and Alice Kamowski, all of Nanticoke; and a niece, Laura Pish, Mountain Top; and many other nieces and nephews.

After his wife's passing, he continued traveling with a companion and high school friend, Nancy Duvanich, Henderson, Nev.

Services will be held in Arizona at a later date. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2020
