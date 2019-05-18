Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc 87 Washington Ave Plymouth , PA 18651 (570)-779-1901 Send Flowers Obituary

John G. Rokosz was a loving husband and best friend to the love of his life, his wife, Janet Rokosz; the best father to his children, Carrie Dicton and husband, Leonard; Tracy Cox; John Rokosz Jr. and wife, Diane; a wonderful Poppie to his grandchildren Nick, Adam, and Annsley Dicton, Kylie and Tyler Cox, Jonathan, Jacob, and Noah Rokosz; a brother to Walter Rokosz and his wife, Debbie; an uncle to Sarah Donovan and a great uncle to nephew Grayson Donovan.



John passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 16, 2019. He has been reunited with his parents Charles and Helen Rokosz of Plymouth; his brother, the Rev. Charles Rokosz; nephew Jeremy Rokosz;and all his aunts and uncles who preceded him in death.



John graduated from St. Vincent's High School, where he was a member of the state championship basketball team and senior class president. His latest work was for Mericle Commercial Real Estate. He was a PIAA official in football and basketball over a 40-year period, including games for district and state final titles. He was one of the original organizers for the Mountain Top area basketball league, and a district director and organizer for ASA softball. He was voted member of the Pennsylvania ASA hall of fame and the Luzerne County Hall of Fame recognizing his fine efforts in promoting local, county, and statewide sporting events.



John loved his family and has made countless memories for them to hold onto. He enjoyed traditions like the yearly family trip to Myrtle Beach, holiday gatherings, and Friday night pizza. He was the king and ultimate ruler of the "buddy club" a special club he created for him and his grandchildren. His family always joked about him being a "mayor", always knowing someone everywhere he went. His dog, Lexie, will miss her morning Cheerios with dad. He will be truly missed by family and friends and will always be remembered for his kind, caring, and joking personality.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 20 at 9:15 a.m. in All Saints Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth. Family and friends attending the mass, are asked to go directly to the church.



Friends are welcome to remember John on Sunday, May 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home, Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to .

John G. Rokosz was a loving husband and best friend to the love of his life, his wife, Janet Rokosz; the best father to his children, Carrie Dicton and husband, Leonard; Tracy Cox; John Rokosz Jr. and wife, Diane; a wonderful Poppie to his grandchildren Nick, Adam, and Annsley Dicton, Kylie and Tyler Cox, Jonathan, Jacob, and Noah Rokosz; a brother to Walter Rokosz and his wife, Debbie; an uncle to Sarah Donovan and a great uncle to nephew Grayson Donovan.John passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 16, 2019. He has been reunited with his parents Charles and Helen Rokosz of Plymouth; his brother, the Rev. Charles Rokosz; nephew Jeremy Rokosz;and all his aunts and uncles who preceded him in death.John graduated from St. Vincent's High School, where he was a member of the state championship basketball team and senior class president. His latest work was for Mericle Commercial Real Estate. He was a PIAA official in football and basketball over a 40-year period, including games for district and state final titles. He was one of the original organizers for the Mountain Top area basketball league, and a district director and organizer for ASA softball. He was voted member of the Pennsylvania ASA hall of fame and the Luzerne County Hall of Fame recognizing his fine efforts in promoting local, county, and statewide sporting events.John loved his family and has made countless memories for them to hold onto. He enjoyed traditions like the yearly family trip to Myrtle Beach, holiday gatherings, and Friday night pizza. He was the king and ultimate ruler of the "buddy club" a special club he created for him and his grandchildren. His family always joked about him being a "mayor", always knowing someone everywhere he went. His dog, Lexie, will miss her morning Cheerios with dad. He will be truly missed by family and friends and will always be remembered for his kind, caring, and joking personality.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 20 at 9:15 a.m. in All Saints Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth. Family and friends attending the mass, are asked to go directly to the church.Friends are welcome to remember John on Sunday, May 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home, Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.