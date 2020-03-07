|
John G. Williams, 78, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
John was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of Gower and Louise Schrodi Williams. He was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1961. John was an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. John began his career as a breakman for the Jersey Central Railroad and then worked for the Lehigh Valley Railroad. He then worked for Conrail, retiring after many years of service.
John was a member of St. Andrew Parish, Wilkes-Barre. He was a train enthusiast and was a member of the Hudson Model Railroad Club. John was an accomplished musician and enjoyed sharing his talents by playing the piano, accordion and organ for his many family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James J. Pahler.
Surviving is his wife of 32 years, the former Dolores M. Senghaas; sister, Mary L. Pahler, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews, Margaret Sharksnas and her husband, Bill; Rita Pahler; Linda Pahler; Tom Pahler, all of Wilkes-Barre; and James Pahler and his wife, Renate, Germany; several great nieces and great nephews; and his dog, Honey II.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting John's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 7, 2020