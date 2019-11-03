|
John "Jack" Gale, 53, of Dupont, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, due to injuries sustained from a work place incident.
He was born in Pittston, March 4, 1966, the son of Judy Reddington Gale and the late Robert Gale.
Jack was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. He was a 1984 graduate of Pittston Area High School.
Jack worked many years for Golden Technologies, Duryea; he also worked for his brother's lawn care service, Sunset Lawn Care Inc. He was most recently employed by Signify Lighting Inc., Mountain Top.
Jack was a very talented musician; he worked as a drummer for several local area bands. He was a kind and generous man with a heart of gold, a loving son, father, brother, uncle and friend and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his father, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Gale; his paternal grandparents, Edward and Bernice Gale; and maternal grandparents, Sara and John Jameson Reddington.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Sara, Seth and Shane Gale, all of Pittston; brothers, Kenneth and his wife, Kara, Jessup; Chris and his wife, Amy, Pittston Twp.; and Thomas, Pittston; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. John The Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, with the Rev. Joseph Elston officiating. Friends may call 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Kiesinger Funeral Services, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church for the Mass; there will be no procession from the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 3, 2019