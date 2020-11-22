Home

Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
John Gurka, 91, of Wilkes-Barre passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born July 21, 1929, he was the son on the late John and Pauline Kosko Gurka. He was a graduate of Plains Twp. High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

John was a charter member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Miner Mills. He was also a member of the American Legion Post, Hudson.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ginda Gurka; and his daughters, Lisa Liparula and Patricia Shanley.

Surviving are his sister, Mary DeBenedetto, New Jersey; son-in-law, Rick Liparula; and nieces and nephews.

Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions there will be no viewing. Church services will be private for the immediate family only.

Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.


