John H. Brunick, 91, of Plymouth Twp., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born Aug. 8, 1927, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Michael Brunick and Mary Weber Brunick. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1945, and a devoted member of All Saints Parish, formerly St. Vincent dePaul Church.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Pagnotti Enterprise.



John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Winston AKA-94. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Plymouth Council, Post 984.



John was a member of the Silver and Gold Club, Holy Name Society and Fathers Club of St. Vincent's dePaul Church. He was a member of the Senior Citizen Friendship Club, Plymouth, and was also a volunteer of the Christian Service Center, Plymouth. John was one of the original organizers of the Plymouth Twp. Recreation Association.



In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing on his boat.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Norman Brunick.



Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, the former Ann Buckley; daughter, Kathleen Handley and her husband, Frank, Plymouth Twp.; son, John Pius Brunick, Las Vegas; granddaughter, April Ann Cronauer and her husband, Glen, Bear Creek Twp.; great-grandson, Rowan John Cronauer; and several nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to meet in All Saints Parish, Plymouth, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday.



Interment will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery, Larksville.



Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.



To submit condolences to John's family, please www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 25, 2019