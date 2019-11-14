|
John H. Glatz, 52, of West Pittston, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Harrisburg on Dec. 11, 1966, he was the son of Ellen Memory Glatz and the late John E. Glatz. He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and was a member of the former Luzerne Avenue Baptist Church,West Pittston.
After graduating from high school, John enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Baton Rouge in Norfolk, Va.
John was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot and volunteered to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan as a radar repairman.
John is survived by his mother, Ellen Glatz, West Pittston; brother, Hal Glatz and his wife, Marjorie, Exeter; sister, Margaret Modlesky and her husband, Robert, Tallahassee, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Gwen and Ellie Glatz and Zachary, Lanie and Hunter Whitaker; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. James Breese, pastor of First Baptist Church, Pittston, will officiate.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday. Internment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18505.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019