John H. Kittrick, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Born Dec. 23, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Henry E. and Mary McGourty Kittrick.
A graduate of St. Mary's High School, John worked for InterMetro for nearly 40 years before retiring from its shipping department.
On July 20, 1957, John was married to the love of his life, Patrice Quigley. Together they raised their family.
John will be greatly missed by his wife, Patrice; children, Coleen, at home; and Kevin, Hillsborough, N.J.; sisters, Mary Ann Yale, Ashville, N.C.; and Agnes Kittrick, Lima, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Thomas Quigley; sister-in-law, Margaret and her husband, Edwin Nash; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A celebration of John's life will begin with a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with a gathering at 8:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the charity of your preference.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 20, 2019