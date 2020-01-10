|
John Hetro of West Pittston passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
He was born Sept. 25, 1949, the son of the late John and Sophia Hetro. A graduate of Wyoming Area High School, John served in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer USS Taussig and later as a second Class Petty Officer Draftsman and transferred to the submarine force.
John worked for Johnson Controls Inc. as a draftsman engineer for 32 years and later for NRG Controls as an engineer for 10 years.
John was preceded in death by sisters, Lorraine Byerly; Arlene Hetro; and Andrea Hetro; brother, Leonard Hetro; and three grandsons, John, Elijah and Andrew Washo.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Claire Adrian Hetro; daughters, Leah Scholtis and husband, Michael, Bloomsburg; Amy Washo and husband, Jason, Old Forge; and his fourth grandson expected in March.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston. Family and friends are invited to go directly to the church.
Internment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020