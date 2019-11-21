|
John J. Bonsavage Sr., 88, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
John was born in Warrior Run, a son of the late Dominick and Helen Bonsavage. He was a graduate of Warrior Run High School and attended Wilkes College. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy.
He returned home and went to work as an insurance agent for MetLife for many years. After his retirement, he worked with Coon Concrete and Martz Trailways.
John was a religious and community-minded person. He served his church, the former St. Casmir's, in many capacities, doing whatever the church needed. He worked on the bazaar committee for many years. He was a longtime member and past president of the Hanover Lions Club. He always enjoyed the Christmas Tree Project.
John also served as a Hanover Twp. Commissioner for many years. He always helped residents and made an effort to give back to the community that he loved.
John's family brought him the most joy. Traveling to Florida or just spending time with his wife and son is what he loved most.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son John Bonsavage Jr.
He is survived by his wife of more than 59 years, Patricia; brother, Charles Bonsavage; nieces and nephews, Charles Bonsavage, Karen Nat, Dave and Stanley Shultz; and his many friends.
Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre
Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Anistranski and his staff and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and compassion.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019