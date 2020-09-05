Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
John J. Borkowski


1956 - 2020
John J. Borkowski Obituary

John J. Borkowski, 64, of Sugar Notch, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 25, 1956, the son of Florence Oldack Borkowski and the late John J. Borkowski Sr.

He was a member of the Class of 1974 at Hanover Area High School.

He was employed as a forklift operator with Diamond Manufacturing, West Wyoming, until his retirement in 2018.

John was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener during his lifetime. He especially enjoyed cooking.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Janet Rakowski Borkowski, at home; son, John Borkowski Jr., Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Amy Borkowski, Wilkes Barre; mother, Florence Borkowski, Ashley.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, 2001 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


