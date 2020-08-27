Home

Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
John J. Boyer Obituary

John J. Boyer, 56, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Dorothy Ann Kovaleski Boyer, Larksville, and the late Joseph Boyer. John was a graduate of West Side Vocational Technical School, Pringle, Class of 1981, and worked as a correction officer for the Luzerne County Prison, prior to a recent retirement. John enjoyed listening to music and hunting, was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers fan and was a member of Larksville American Legion.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janel Campbell Boyer; stepdaughter, Sarra Rosnick; granddaughter, Persephone Rosnick; and many friends.

Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Bob officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 p.m. until time of service.

For information, to leave the family a condolence or to view a video tribute to John, visit the funeral home website at www.StrishFuneralHome.com.


