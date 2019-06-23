John J. Bucikowski, 67, of Plymouth and formerly of Larksville, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Kingston, on May 25, 1952, he was the son of the late Andrew and Ann McHugh Bucikowski. He was a graduate of West Side Tech, and was employed as a custodian by Wyoming Valley West until his retirement.



Jack had a heart of gold and was a kind and gentle soul and was loved by many. Family always came first but his beloved Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers ran a very close second.



Preceding him in death was his brother-in-law, William Stauch.



Surviving are a brother, Andrew Bucikowski and his wife, Carol, New Albany; sister; Nancy Stauch, West Wyoming; aunts, Dolores Sincavage, Wilkes-Barre; Thelma Bucikowski, Vineland, N.J.



Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 23, 2019