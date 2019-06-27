The Rev. John J. Conniff, 94, of Lake Park, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Langdale Hospice House.



Mr. Conniff was born in Hudson on July 23, 1924, to the late Felix M. Conniff and Wanda J. Boczkowski Conniff. He grew up in Hudson as the youngest son of eight children.



At age 17, he volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps and served during World War II in France in the Communications Corps.



Following the war, he tried his hand at many different careers, even considering becoming a Catholic priest. But then, in a church discussion group, he met the former Lenore Margaret Davis. At a dance on Valentine's Day in 1953, he decided he would marry that girl in the beautiful red dress. They would go on to celebrate over 56 years of marriage, prior to her death in 2009.



During the late 1960s, while working in the Civil Service, he and his family were transferred to Utah, where they lived for many years. On Dec. 26, 1976, he was ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church. His class was the first deaconate class in the state of Utah and he served for over 30 years.



He retired in the mid-1990s from Hill Air Force Base as a management analyst for the U.S. government. His favorite pastimes were fishing, going to rodeos, bowling and playing bingo. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ogden, Utah, for over 30 years. After his move to Valdosta, Ga., in the late 2000s, he was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.



Survivors include eight children, Theresa L. Novak (Mark), Tucson, Ariz.; John S. Conniff (Janey), Seattle, Wash.; Catherine T. Tucker (Donnie), Lake Park, Ga.; Felix T. Conniff (Lori), Tacoma, Wash.; Barbara D. Robinson, Oakland, Calif.; Daniel M. Conniff (Jennifer), Fresno, Calif.; Leonard J. Conniff (Jackie), San Ramon, Calif.; and David R. Conniff, Ogden, Utah; 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service for the Rev. Mr. Conniff will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 18 at Aarons Mortuary, 496 24th St., Ogden, Utah. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 8 p.m.



A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. July 19 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The Rev. Michael Sciumbato will preside.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Springs, KY 41076.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 27, 2019