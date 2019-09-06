Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
For more information about
John Duffy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's Church
Austin Avenue
John J. Duffy Obituary
John J. Duffy of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre died peacefully at home at the age of 90 with family and a priest beside him.

He was born in 1929 to parents, Frank and Florence Stapleton Duffy.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Kay; and siblings, Mary, Robert, George and Tom.

Surviving are his children, Tom and his wife, Beth; Joe and his wife, Martha; Jim and his wife, Pat; and Tracy; and his brother, Frank; grandchildren, Lisa, John, Amy, Joe, Jack and Sean; as well as great-grandchildren, Katie, Michael, Tommy and Charlie.

He worked, until retirement, as a salesman for Mary MacIntosh, and he also owned a Planter's Peanut store in Erie.

John was an avid fan of football and loved watching his sons play high school and college ball. John and Kay's favorite pub was Patte's Sports Bar, where they had great times with great people. John and his son, Tom, traveled with the Patte's group to Ireland to watch his favorite team, Notre Dame, play Navy.

John was known to many and loved by all. A special thanks goes to Bayada, specifically to his personal aide, Samantha and to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Donations in John's name can be sent to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 6, 2019
