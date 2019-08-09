|
John J. Dushanko Jr., 47, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his residence with his loving and caring family by his side.
Born in Kingston, he was a son of John J. and Barbara Kolojejchick Dushanko Sr.
John was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top. He graduated from the Wilkes-Barre School of Nursing Anesthesia in 1997. He worked as a CRNA at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
John was passionate about coaching and being a referee with the Mountain Top Youth Soccer Association. He inspired many of the young athletes he coached and treated the children like they were his own children.
John was a devoted and loving husband, father and friend. He truly lived for his high school sweetheart, his wife of 26 years, and his three daughters, whom he adored. He enjoyed and lived life to the fullest and never missed an opportunity to go on vacation or make a memory for and with his family. John and his family faithfully did everything together.
John unquestionably loved his work family and his job, which he was very good at, and enjoyed going to work each and every day. You could say that next to his family and his passion for soccer, John's work was a main focus in his life.
John is survived by in addition to his parents, his wife of 26 years the former Renae Scott, his three daughters, whom he cherished, Cortney, Caitlin and Carly, all at home; his siblings, Lisa Chimola and her husband, John; Dan Dushanko and his wife, Heather; Lynn Szafran and her husband, Ed; and Brian Dushanko and his wife, Anne; his godmother and aunt, Deborah Barna and her husband, Joe; and his brothers and sisters-in-law; along with his nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christina Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Jude Church, Mountain Top. All those wishing to attend are asked to go directly to the church.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.
John's wishes are that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be sent to Renae for the purpose of setting up college funds for his three children.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 9, 2019