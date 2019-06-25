John J. Dzurek Jr., 68, a life resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life unexpectedly on Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



His loving wife is Jackie M. Pickering Dzurek. John and Jackie would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this Wednesday, June 26.



Born Oct. 17, 1950, in Kingston, John was one of four children born to the late John J. Dzurek Sr. and Rita Boback Dzurek.



John was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1968, and he went on to further his education at Luzerne County Community College, where he acquired his associates degree.



Prior to his retirement, John was employed as a carpenter by the former Dauksis Construction Company, Dallas. In his earlier years, he worked side-by-side with his father in their family carpentry business, the former Dzurek and Sons, Swoyersville.



A man of great faith, John was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Parish, Luzerne.



John enjoyed many things in life especially golfing; rooting on his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Eagles; and he and his wife's annual vacation to Virginia Beach.



Known by his family and friends to be a great jokester, John will be best remembered as a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Jackie; a caring and supportive uncle to his nieces and nephews; and a faithful and true friend.



In addition to his parents, John and Rita Dzurek, John was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah R. "Debbie" Muller, who passed away on Dec. 25, 2012; and his brother, David A. Dzurek, who passed away Jan. 14, 2013.



In addition to his wife, Jackie, John is survived by his brother, Gerald Dzurek, of both California and Nevada; his niece and nephew, who were both a constant support to John, Jessica Muller Moreira and her husband, Jorge; and Joshua Muller; his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his dear friends, Janice Karnes, Dave Chappele and Dr. Jim and Sharon Rondina.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.



Family and friends are invited to attend John's viewing which will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



For information or to send the Dzurek family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.



Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Holy Family Parish's Food Pantry, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, PA 18709. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 25, 2019