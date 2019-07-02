John J. Evancho, 87, of Dorrance Twp., passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, under hospice care in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Nanticoke on Oct. 8, 2019, he was a son of the late George and Mary M. Lukashewski Evancho. He was raised and educated in Dorrance Twp.



John served on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. After an honorable discharge, he worked at Wise Potato Chips until he retired.



He was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians, St. Mary's Church in Dorrance Twp. He enjoyed working on the family farm and completing the many tasks involved. In the past, he like to go fishing in Maple Swamp. He also enjoyed cooking and he loved to listen to Polkas.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence, George and Joseph Evancho.



He will be greatly missed by his brothers, Andrew Evancho, Dorrance Twp.; Edward Evancho and wife, Susan, Slocum; sister, Mary Ann Vencak, Hobbie; and many nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck.



A graveside service will follow at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Mary's Road, Dorrance.



Messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected] Published in Citizens' Voice on July 2, 2019