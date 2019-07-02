Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heller Funeral Home
633 3Rd St
Nescopeck, PA 18635
(570) 752-7121
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Heller Funeral Home
633 3Rd St
Nescopeck, PA 18635
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
St. Mary's Road
Dorrance, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Evancho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Evancho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Evancho Obituary
John J. Evancho, 87, of Dorrance Twp., passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, under hospice care in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Nanticoke on Oct. 8, 2019, he was a son of the late George and Mary M. Lukashewski Evancho. He was raised and educated in Dorrance Twp.

John served on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. After an honorable discharge, he worked at Wise Potato Chips until he retired.

He was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians, St. Mary's Church in Dorrance Twp. He enjoyed working on the family farm and completing the many tasks involved. In the past, he like to go fishing in Maple Swamp. He also enjoyed cooking and he loved to listen to Polkas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence, George and Joseph Evancho.

He will be greatly missed by his brothers, Andrew Evancho, Dorrance Twp.; Edward Evancho and wife, Susan, Slocum; sister, Mary Ann Vencak, Hobbie; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck.

A graveside service will follow at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Mary's Road, Dorrance.

Messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now