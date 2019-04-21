Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Fennell. View Sign

John J. Fennell passed on peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett, Mass.



Born in Philadelphia, 87 years ago today on April 21, 1932, John was the son of the late James F. and Anna (Boyce) Fennell Sr.



John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Claire Fennell, his sister, Ellen A. Mainzer, and his brother, James F. Fennell Jr.



John is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Fennell; four grandchildren, Benny, Harry, Stella and Caspar, all of Boston, Mass.; and many much loved nieces and nephews.



John had a deep and enduring love of football and played quarterback for the Scarlet Knights at Rutgers University where he was awarded The Homer Hazel (MVP) Award in 1954 and where he graduated in 1955.



He also loved to travel and was an avid history buff. John lived and worked in New York City for many years, where he met and married Claire, before moving to Rumson, New Jersey and later to Fredericksburg, Va. John later relocated to Boston, Mass., to be close to his daughter and grandchildren where they spent many wonderful times together. John was a wonderful husband, father, uncle and grandfather and a dear friend to so many. He was loved so very much and will be so deeply missed.



