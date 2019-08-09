Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fetch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Fetch III


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Fetch III Obituary
John J. Fetch III, 68, of Blakeslee, passed away Friday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John J. and Therese A. Baloga Fetch.

Jack was a graduate of Archbishop Wood High School, Warminster, and Wilkes College, majoring in psychology.

He was an avid skier and was a ski instructor at Jack Frost/Big Boulder for many years. In addition to his passion for skiing, he enjoyed camping at The Woods Campground in Lehighton. He was employed as a sales consultant in the construction industry.

Surviving are his sister, Jeanne Quinn and her husband, Thomas, Warrington; brothers, Robert Fetch and his wife, Linda, Kiawah Island, S.C.; and Ronald Fetch and his wife, Cindy, Athens, Ga.; companion and best friend, Angelo "Nick" DeProspo, Blakeslee; nieces and nephews, Meredith Duffy, Paul Fetch, Dana Fetch, Mary Kate Ketch, Thomas Quinn and Lindsey Quinn.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held and announced at a later date from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Jack's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now