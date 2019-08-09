|
|
John J. Fetch III, 68, of Blakeslee, passed away Friday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John J. and Therese A. Baloga Fetch.
Jack was a graduate of Archbishop Wood High School, Warminster, and Wilkes College, majoring in psychology.
He was an avid skier and was a ski instructor at Jack Frost/Big Boulder for many years. In addition to his passion for skiing, he enjoyed camping at The Woods Campground in Lehighton. He was employed as a sales consultant in the construction industry.
Surviving are his sister, Jeanne Quinn and her husband, Thomas, Warrington; brothers, Robert Fetch and his wife, Linda, Kiawah Island, S.C.; and Ronald Fetch and his wife, Cindy, Athens, Ga.; companion and best friend, Angelo "Nick" DeProspo, Blakeslee; nieces and nephews, Meredith Duffy, Paul Fetch, Dana Fetch, Mary Kate Ketch, Thomas Quinn and Lindsey Quinn.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held and announced at a later date from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information or to leave Jack's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 9, 2019