John J. Grubuski

Simon S. Russin Funeral Home, Inc.
136 Maffett Street
Plains, PA
18705
(570)-823-0695
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
3 Hudson Rd
Plains Township, PA
John J. Grubuski of Wilkes-Barre passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home.

Born March 30, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Anna Gaza Grubuski.

John was a 1955 graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and served with the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was employed by General Motors for 33 years before retiring.

John was a member of the former St. Benedict Church, Wilkes-Barre. He was an avid golfer and, when he was younger, enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Burcicki, on Aug. 30, 2017; and brother-in-law, Michael Burcicki, on Dec. 9, 2011.

Surviving is his nephew, Michael Burcicki, Kingston; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Simon S. Russin Funeral Home Inc., 136 Maffett St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. The Rev. Jack Lambert, pastor, will be celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in the parish cemetery in Plains Twp.

Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the services Saturday.

Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2019
