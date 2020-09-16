Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
John J. Harcharufka

John J. Harcharufka Obituary

On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, John took his final steps to the stairway to heaven.

He was born in Kingston, a son of Annette Kachmarsky Harcharufka, Mountain Top, and the late John A. Harcharufka Jr. John was a graduate of Coughlin High School. He, along with his father and family, operated the family business, Electron TV and Appliance, on Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Fayrene Suhocky Harcharufka; daughter, Jennifer Suhocky, Kannapolis, N.C.; grandchildren, Jaymere, Jahzaree, Jenia Suhocky and a baby boy grandson on the way; brother, Barry Harcharufka and his wife, Renee, Gilbert, Ariz.; nephews, Mikey (Eddie) Miller Jr., Pittston; Nick (Freddie) Miller, Pittston; Justin Maruska, Dupont; and Jeremy Maruska, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Carol E. Coleman will officiate.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Those who are attending the visitation and the funeral service are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and state social distancing requirements.

Condolences may be sent by visiting John's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.


