|
|
John J. Hoover "Mitty," 88, of Plains Twp., formerly of West Pittston, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center after a very hard-fought battle due to complications from the coronavirus.
Born June 3, 1931, in Pittston, son of the late Joseph and Mary Hoover. Jack was the beloved husband of Margaret Mantione Hoover, who passed away Jan. 29, 2020, after 68½ years of marriage and are now reunited after three months of being separated. They were married July 23, 1951, in Immaculate Conception Church, where they remained as parishioners throughout their life.
Jack is survived by his son, Jack and wife, Karen, Duryea; his daughter, Cathy Mericle, Swoyersville; his son, Stephen and wife, Marilyn, Exeter; and his daughter, Debbie and husband, Tracy, Exeter. Jack is also survived by his grandchildren, Amanda and John-Paul Mericle; Nicole and Matthew Wright; Stephanie Fino; Chuck Fino and wife, Destyne; and great-granddaughter, Gianna Fino. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Leyshonl aunt, Wanda Rincavage; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was a 1949 graduate of Pittston High School. He was also a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Business College and Wilkes College. He was a four-year veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, serving aboard the USS Columbus. Jack was employed at Lacy, Atherton, & Davis as an accountant and then at College Misericordia for 29 years as comptroller, retiring as acting dean of finance.
Jack loved his New York and Canada fishing trips with the guys. He enjoyed his annual family vacations to the Jersey Shore and trips to Marco Island. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and also enjoyed tailgating at Penn State football games. Weekly "Sunday fun days" with his family always brought him joy and laughter. Jack was an avid golfer, belonging to the Emanon County Club. He and his wife, Margaret, were active members of the Plains and Kingston senior citizen groups, where they made many dear friends. Jack and Margaret spent many years volunteering at John Heinz Rehab, Wilkes-Barre. Throughout the years, he could always be found cheering at all the sporting events of his children and grandchildren. His family was his greatest treasure. Not only was he his family's hero, but everyone who encountered Jack was embraced by his light and love for life.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire hospital staff who participated in Jack's recent care at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Additionally, the family would like to thank Monsignor John Sempa for his guidance and prayers throughout this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Jack's memory to Blue Chip Farms, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612 or Social Concerns Committee, Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Jack's life. Arrangements are from Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 2, 2020