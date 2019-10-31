|
John J. Kalinas, 82, of Ocala, Fla., and formerly of Forty Fort, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, Hospice Unit, after a short stay.
Born in Pittston on Sept. 23, 1937, he was the son of the late John J. Kalinas and Margaret Lawrence Kalinas.
John was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. While in the Navy, he met his beloved wife, Dorothy. After his service, he and Dorothy relocated to Forty Fort. John worked for the Pennsylvania State Civil Service, Department of Labor and Industry. Upon his retirement, they relocated to sunny Florida in 1998.
He was a devoted member of Queen of Peace Parish, Ocala, Fla., where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and lector.
John's love of music was instrumental in directing and performing in a musical group called the Altar Ego's where members of the community participated.
John's life was greatly enriched by his profound and strong faith, love of family, friends and the extending of his hand to those in need and the less fortunate.
Preceding him in death were his wife, the former Dorothy A. Fox; and a sister, Laureen Psolka.
Surviving are his sons, John Matthew Kalinas, Forty Fort; Jeffrey Michael Kalinas, Hilo, Hawaii; and a sister Margaret Paoloni, Exeter; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as his buddy, Bristol.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary, Laflin. The Rev. Raymond Tabon, O.S.J., will be officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC., 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
To send the family an expression or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 31, 2019