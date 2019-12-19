|
|
John J. Mazza, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top, surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late John and Minnie DeMuro Mazza and graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1943, at the age of 16. Following graduation, John joined the Air Force. He was trained at Keesler Field in Mississippi and was later stationed in Newfoundland.
After the war ended, John returned to civilian life, continuing his education, graduating from Temple University with a degree in pharmacy and passed his state boards in 1949. John worked for the late James Hanlon for many years until he built and operated Crestwood Pharmacy, Mountain Top, for 40 years until his retirement.
John joined the Wyoming Valley Country Club 65 years ago, was an avid golfer, served as the club's secretary for many years and was on the board of directors. The Wyoming Valley Country Club honored him for his volunteer work and being a main part of the club's historic past. He was given the prestigious award of honorary member.
John has always been a very generous individual to people in need through kindness and philanthropy. He was self-proclaimed as "his own man." He was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley. John will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Minnie DeMuro Mazza; sisters, Ann Galanti and Marie McDermott; brothers-in-law, Jack Wallace, Joseph Galanti and Ed McDermott; and nephew, Jonathan Mazza.
He is survived by his sister, Rose Wallace, Hanover Twp.; brother, Dr. Joseph Mazza and his wife, Ginny, Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews; and his longtime and devoted companion, Delores Kovaleski, Swoyersville.
A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8:45 a.m. until the time of service Friday.
Interment with military honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Smith Health Care for their excellent care and compassion and the Hospice nurses from Maylath Valley Health System Inc.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley; Wyoming Valley Children's Association, 1133 Wyoming Ave, Forty Fort, PA 18704; and to the Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Twp.
Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 19, 2019