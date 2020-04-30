|
|
John J. McCormick, 87, of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late John and Anna Vitchers McCormick.
John was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1950, and was an Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict, attaining the rank of airman 1st class.
John was employed as a shipping supervisor by Nicholson Division, Datron Systems Inc., South Wilkes-Barre, and last by Wegmans in the produce department, retiring at the age of 81.
He was a member of Christian Apostolic Church, Hilldale, Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558, and Boilermakers Union.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, the former Lorraine Palmaioli, on July 26, 2014; sister, Shirley O'Brien; brothers, Joseph, Thomas, William and James McCormick.
Surviving are his daughters, Erin McCormick, Zionsville; Kelli McCormick, Pringle; and his son, Shawn McCormick and his wife, Kathleen, Harding; grandchildren, Conor, Amanda and Sarah McCormick; and nieces and nephews.
Due to the global state of emergency, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with interment in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Memorial donations may be made to Christian Apostolic Church, 757 N. Main St., Plains Twp., PA 18705.
For information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2020