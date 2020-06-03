|
John J. Navich, 93, of Dallas, passed away Friday morning, May 29, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Forest City, June 28, 1926, and raised in North Scranton, John was the son of the late William and Mary Kilonsky Navich. An attendee of the former Scranton Technical High School, he then proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed in Europe prior to his honorable discharge from service.
For 47 years prior to his retirement, John worked for Commonwealth Telephone. Beginning with the company as a lineman, by the time he retired he was head of the engineering department.
For his loyalty and dedication to his profession, John received numerous awards and accolades from C-Tec Corporation, Nearea Telecom Pioneer Club and the Pennsylvania Telephone Association. He was also a 40 year member of the Kiwanis Club of Dallas where he not only served as past president but also received the Legion of Honor distinctive recognition.
An avid golfer, he was a former member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club. He also enjoyed his Canadian fishing trips with his brother, Frank, and reading, especially anything regarding World War II history.
Passing away suddenly, he will be dearly miss by family and friends.
John was also preceded in death by his siblings, Paul and Thomas Navich; and Martha Vender.
He is survived by his brothers, Frank Navich, Montoursville; and Vincent Navich, Moosic; his sister, Marion Peperno, Old Forge; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Shirlee Jones, Dallas.
John's family would like to acknowledge and thank his nurse, Kristen, and his aide, Marsha, for their tremendous care and compassion.
Private funeral services will be from Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial and military rites in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Clifford Twp.
Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2020