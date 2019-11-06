|
John J. "Scooch" Pascucci, 65, of Plains Twp., passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Sept. 9, 1954, in Pittston, he was the son of the late John J. and Carmella Serino Pascucci
John was a graduate of West Side Tech, Class of 1972. After school, he began his professional career as a tractor trailer driver for various companies.
Scooch was a proud member of the Pittston Knights of Columbus, where he attained the rank of 3rd degree knight. He was also a lifetime member of the Wyoming Hose Co. 2.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Joane Wright.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Ruth Tavella Pascucci, Plains Twp.; daughter, Jennifer and husband, Mark McNulty, Plains Twp.; grandson, Mark Anthony McNulty and bonus granddaughter, Sydney McNulty; sisters, Ann Marie Gorko, Falls; and Florence Lugar, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the organization of the donor's choice.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Calling hours will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.
For information or to express your condolences to Scooch's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 6, 2019