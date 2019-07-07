|
John J. Reno, 76, of Harveys Lake, died suddenly Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Josephine Vernetski Reno and was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1960, and earned his bachelor's degree from King's.
John served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force and was the recipient of several medals and commendations. He was employed by Riggs Asset Management as a financial adviser for the past 25 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maryann Reno; and brother, Nicholas Waltos.
John is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Reno, Harveys Lake; fiancee, Margaret "Peggy" Dennis, Harveys Lake; and grand-dog Brie.
Private funeral service and visitation was held Wednesday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre with The Rev. Michael Kloton officiating.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 7, 2019