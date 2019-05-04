Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. "Ben" Serafin Jr.. View Sign Service Information Yanaitis Funeral Home 55 Stark St Plains , PA 18705 (570)-822-2416 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Yanaitis Funeral Home 55 Stark St Plains , PA 18705 View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM Yanaitis Funeral Home 55 Stark St Plains , PA 18705 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saints Peter and Paul Church 13 Hudson Road View Map Interment Following Services St. Mary's Church of the Maternity Cemetery Wyoming , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John J. "Ben" Serafin Jr., 92, life resident of Plains Twp., passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in the Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.



Born Nov. 20, 1926, in Plains Twp., he was a son of the late John Sr. and Julia Lewandoski Serafin. John attended local schools in Plains Twp. and attended the Plains Memorial High School when he was drafted and joined the U.S. Marines Corps.



John served his county in the 6th Marine Division and fought in the South Pacific theater, where he was wounded in battle. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart medal.



After his wounds healed and the war ended, John was stationed in China with the peacekeeping force until his discharge in 1946. John was honorably discharged at the rank of corporal.



John returned home and in 1950 married the love of his life, the former Geraldine Pasternak. Together, they settled in Plains Twp. and started their family with three sons, Larry, David and John III.



During this time, John worked as an ammunition inspector for Chamberlain Army Ammunition Plant, Scranton, for 30 years, until his retirement.



John was a co-founding member of the Polish American Veterans (P.A.V), Plains Twp., where he served as past commander, treasurer and sat on the board of governors. He was also a member of the Miners Mills Marine Corps League until its closure, and a current member of the Plains American Legion, Post 558.



John was an avid sports fan and was a baseball coach in his younger days. He enjoyed group activities with the PAV darts league and bowling league.



As the years continued, John and Geraldine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25, 2000; shortly after, Geraldine passed on July 5, 2001.



John loved his faith and was a proud member of the Saints Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.



John was preceded in death by his parents, wife Geraldine; sister, Helen D'Agostino; and brother, Robert Serafin Sr.



Surviving are sons, Larry and his wife, Sandy, Miners Mills; David and his wife, Jane, West Pittston; and John III and his wife, Maryellen, West Pittston; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to the Mountain View Nursing Home staff, who kindly took care of John, especially the staff in B wing and an extraordinary nurse and U.S. Navy veteran David Ramirez for his attention and friendship to our father. Thank you all.



Funeral services for Mr. Serafin will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday in Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc, 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, with the Rev. John Lambert, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Church of the Maternity Cemetery, Wyoming.



Friends and family may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Disabled American Veterans



To send condolences to the family, and for directions to services, please visit





