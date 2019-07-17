Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Cabrini Church
585 Mt. Olivet Road
Carverton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stubeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Stubeda Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Stubeda Jr. Obituary
John J. Stubeda Jr., 59, of Forty Fort, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Philadelphia, he is the son of John and Dolores Stubeda of Shavertown. He was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown, and was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School.

John served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman. He worked at various restaurants as a chef.

John was a volunteer with Pheasant's Forever program. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his brother, Barry and his wife, Hilary, Dallas; nephews, Barry Jr. and Andrew; and niece, Meghan, Dallas. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Francis Cabrini Church, 585 Mount Olivet Road, Carverton.

The Rev. James Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. All are asked to go directly to the church on day of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now