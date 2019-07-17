John J. Stubeda Jr., 59, of Forty Fort, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Philadelphia, he is the son of John and Dolores Stubeda of Shavertown. He was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown, and was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School.



John served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman. He worked at various restaurants as a chef.



John was a volunteer with Pheasant's Forever program. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his brother, Barry and his wife, Hilary, Dallas; nephews, Barry Jr. and Andrew; and niece, Meghan, Dallas. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Francis Cabrini Church, 585 Mount Olivet Road, Carverton.



The Rev. James Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. All are asked to go directly to the church on day of service. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 17, 2019