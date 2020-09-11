Home

John J. Tarity Obituary

John J. Tarity, 78, of Harding, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Born in Pittston to the late Michael and Mary Baker Tarity, he lived in Fairless Hills and graduated in 1960 from Pennsbury Highschool, Yardley. He was employed for 10 years by U.S. Steel Fairless Hills Works and relocated to Harding and became a dedicated union carpenter to local Union 445. He was a longtime member to Emanon Country Club located in Falls.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Grace Ann Chopko Tarity; sons, Patrick J. and wife, Dawn, sons, Pat Jr. and Pat; Kevin and daughters, Devynn and Ruby; Keith and wife, Cathy, daughter, Katelyn; John J. and wife, Stacey, children, Dylan and Gianna; and five great-grandchildren.

Surviving siblings are Barbara, Linda, Brian, James, Richard, David and twin brother, Michael; brother-in-law and best friend, Doug Martell, wife, Ginger, and daughter, Kelly.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.


