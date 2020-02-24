|
|
John J. Vassello Sr., 93, a longtime resident of Kingston, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, with his loving family by his side, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
His loving wife was the late Catherine Spielmann Vassello, who passed away June 18, 1991.
Born March 21, 1926, in Swoyersville, John was the son of the late John and Mary Lychok Vassello.
John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II. John was very proud of his service in the U.S. Army where he served with the 6th Constabulary SQDN in Coburg, Germany.
Following his service in the U.S. Army, John moved back to Kingston and worked as a driver for American Asphalt and a General Forman on several construction job sites. He also owned and operated his own coal business in the Wyoming Valley.
After several health-related issues, John retired to enjoy time with his wife and family. During his retirement years, John and his brother, Stephen, along with their wives, enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City. John enjoyed watching baseball, football and wrestling, and was a great fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Eagles and all the Penn State sporting programs.
John was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston, where he served as an usher for many years. He was actively involved in his community coaching baseball and supporting the Wyoming Valley West wrestling program, and he also served two terms as commander of the Post 283, Kingston.
In addition to his parents, John and Mary Vassello, and his wife, Catherine, John was preceded in death by his sons, John J. Vassello Jr., on May 30, 2018; and Andrew Vassello, on Jan. 18, 2009; his sisters, Marion Raijski, Joann Vassello, Grace Phillips, Phyllis Jadosh, Jean Stevenson; and his brothers, Frank, Joseph, Stephen, James, Peter and Thomas Vassello.
John is survived by his children, David Vassello and his wife, Susan; Chuck Vassello and his wife, Angelique; Cheryl Martinsky and her husband, Jim; OJ Sheppard and his wife, Gitti; and his loving sister, Dolores Phillips.
Additionally, John is survived by his grandchildren, Ryan and JJ Vassello; Tricia Vassello; Brittany and Tiffany Vassello; Megan and Michael Martinsky; Myles Vassello; Daniel, David and Sandra Sheppard; his nine great-grandchildren; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 10 a.m. from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, with Monsignor David L. Tressler, his pastor, officiating.
Entombment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville, where military honors will be accorded by the United States Army.
Family and friends are invited to John's viewing which will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
For information or to send John's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; or by visiting support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 24, 2020