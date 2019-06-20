Home

John James Tigue Obituary
John James Tigue, 78, of Mountain Top, died Tuesday, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a brief illness in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Pittston on April 26, 1941, he was the son of the late John and Beatrice Caslin Tigue.

Growing up, he enjoyed singing in the choir and being an altar server, which he continued to do while in the U.S. Army being stationed in Germany.

Most recently, John was self-employed as the owner of NewBerry Maintenance Service. He was a member of the St. Jude's Parish, Mountain Top, and a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Catherine Tigue; children, Jeffrey (Cheryl), Stephen (Audrey), Kenneth (Jessie), Tom (Sue), Alan (Lupi), Deborah (Joe) and James; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth and Lois; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Jude's Church.

Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 20, 2019
