On Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, John J. Hoban of Westminster was chosen to eternal life with our Lord.
Born in West Pittston, he was the son of the late Martin and Regina Walsh Hoban.
John was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, and College Misericordia. John was employed by the United States Post Office, retiring as Post Master. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, and a former member of Emanon Country Club, Falls.
John will be able again to love, watch over and help the two most precious, joyful gifts he and Danielle are blessed with, Livie and Ella. They were and still are John's everything. Thank you John for giving us beautiful memories that we will be able to reminisce about when we are together again. He will be fondly remembered and missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. We love John.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Dennis Hoban.
Surviving are his wife of 23 years, the former Danielle Phillips, Westminster; daughters, Livie and Ella Hoban, at home; brother, Martin Hoban, Philadelphia; sisters, Eileen Featherman, Kingston; Margaret Dominic, North Carolina; Gina Roos, Wilkes-Barre; Mary Ellen Krasniak, Luzerne; and Kathleen Bodek, Carlisle; several nieces and nephews.
John's family would like to thank everyone at Oakwood Terrace and Highland Park Senior Living who loved and cared for John. A special thank you to Dr. Sullivan at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Residential Hospice who made John's transition into eternal life comfortable and peaceful.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, with the Rev. James Walsh, pastor, officiating. The Parish Rosary Group will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the church 30 minutes before the Mass. All are invited to attend.
Interment will be held in Memorial Shrine Burial Park, Carverton section of Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday in St. Maria Goretti Church.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp..
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The of Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
For information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020