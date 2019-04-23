Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Levandowski. View Sign Service Information Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc. 20 South Main Street Plains , PA 18705 (570)-823-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

John Joseph Levandowski, 85, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John V. and Rose V. Ostraszewski Levandowski.



John was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as the manager by Rowker Manufacturing, Tunkhannock, was co-owner of Nancy Fashions, Noxen, and lastly by Elegant Cleaners, Wilkes-Barre, until his retirement.



John was an avid golfer and was a senior member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club for over 50 years, was a charter member of the Parsons Lions Club, was an avid Notre Dame fan, an was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, currently St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Leona Elick, Valeria Snitko, Lillian Dombroski and Joseph Levandowski.



Surviving are his wife of 49 years, the former Regina "Jean" Gola; children, John Levandowski and his wife, Stacey, Larksville; Mary Albert and her husband, Timothy, Torrington, Conn.; Marcia Cull and her husband, Trent, New Harford, N.Y.; Michael Levandowski and his wife, Janna, Plains Twp.; and Ann Levandowski, North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Sara, Connor, Gabriel, Wyatt, Samuel, Sean and Isaac; in-laws, Maryanne Magda, Dolores and Gary Robinson and Florence and Joseph Krulack; and several nieces and nephews.



John's family would like to thank Dr. Bruce Saidman, Dr. Frank Olshemski, Dr. Christopher Peters, Priscilla Cooney and the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassion and wonderful care given to John.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, pastor, officiating.



Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The Parsons Lions Club will meet at 5:15 p.m. at the funeral home for Necroogy Services to be held at 5:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish or to The Bernadine Franciscan Retired Sisters, 450 Bernadine Street, Reading, PA 19607.



