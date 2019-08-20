|
John Joseph McDonald, 72, of Spring Lake, N.C., passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
He was born in Pittston, the son of the late Alexander and Eleanor Corcoran McDonald, and resided in Dupont prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army.
John served in the U.S. Army for six years. He worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation in Harnett County before retiring in 2009.
John was a member of AmVets Post 189 of Greater Pittston.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Beverly Morgan McDonald; daughters, Carrianne Myatt and husband, David, Spring Lake, N.C.; Carmel Shelton and husband, JD, Spring Lake, N.C.; and Nicole Cherry and husband Clyde, Fayetteville, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Gina McDonald, Cameron, N.C.; sons, Bernie McDonald and wife, Patty, Dupont; Guy McDonald, Chipley, Fla.; and Arthur Demace, Cameron, N.C.; sister, Janet McDonald Quick, Pittston; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Felecia Comparetta McDonald; a son, Christopher McDonald Sr., brothers, Bernie McDonald, Eddie McDonald and infant brother, Joseph; sister, Mary Ellen McDonald; nephews, Kenny and Jackie; and nieces, Doreen and Melinda.
John was laid to rest in Sandhills Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spring Lake, N.C. AmVets Post 189 of Greater Pittston will provide military honors at a family and friends memorial gathering to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909, 401 Main St., Dupont.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 20, 2019