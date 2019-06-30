|
John Joseph Staviscak, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John and Veronica Kozemchak Staviscak. He was educated in Edwardsville schools.
He drove cross country many times, he sold cars, had an airplane, then into the real estate business. He was a self-made man. John was employed by Falzone Towing.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Button Staviscak, Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Dorothy Gragg, Ventura, Calif.; Lillian Lado, Exton; Veronica Kukosky, Vineland, N.J.; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday in Lynn Cemetery, Springville.
Friends may call from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019