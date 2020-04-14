Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
John Kenton Hohn Jr.

John Kenton Hohn Jr. Obituary
John Kenton Hohn Jr., 79, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence in Forty Fort.

Ken (as he was commonly known) was the son of the late John Kenton Hohn Sr. and Gladys Harper Hohn.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Harper Hohn.

He is survived by his sister, Gretchen H. Watters and her husband, Charles; and nephews, Harper Watters and his wife, Alex Tebay; and Hugh Watters.

Ken was a graduate of Forty Fort High School and Wilkes College and was a U.S. Navy veteran. At the time of his death, he was employed by Turkey Hill Market, Rutter Avenue, Kingston.

Due to the coronavirus, private services will be held for the immediate family at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2020
