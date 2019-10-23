|
John Kotis Jr., 75, of Edwardsville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at home.
He was born in Edwardsville, the son of the late John and Anne Grigas Kotis. John was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, and worked with his brother at the family dairy, Pace's Dairy. He retired from the Acme Warehouse in Forty Fort and was a member of Teamsters Local 401. He was a life member and retired as a manager of the Columbia Hose Company 3, Edwardsville, past master of King David Lodge, a member of Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg, and a member of Irem Temple and the Golf Association at Irem Country Club.
He was also a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Church, Edwardsville.
Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Slymock and Evelyn Welkey.
John is survived by his brother, Peter and his wife, Rose Kotis; nieces, and a nephew.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Interment will be in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Pringle.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. A Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. followed by the Edwardsville Fire Department and Parastas service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Chip Animal Rescue or to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 23, 2019