Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
John Kundrat Jr.


1962 - 2020
John Kundrat Jr. Obituary

John Kundrat Jr., 58, of Wyoming, Kingston Twp., passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at home.

Born Jan. 18, 1962, in Kingston, John was the son of Elizabeth "Betsy" Medvec Kundrat, of Wyoming, and the late John J. Kundrat Sr.

John was a self-employed contractor working in the construction industry for many years.

In addition to his mother, Elizabeth "Betsy" Kundrat, John is survived by his three sisters, Jayne, Deborah and Lisa; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.


