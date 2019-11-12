|
|
John L. Harry, 99, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at United Methodist Homes at Wesley Village, Pittston campus.
He was born Feb. 2, 1920, in Plymouth, the son of Benjamin and Louise Stevens Harry. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1937.
He served in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 to 1945. He also was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery. He returned home and become a welder for Glen Alden Coal Company for 20 years. He then joined the staff at MetLife for 30 years, retiring in 1978. John was a member of Wyoming Avenue Christian Church.
He was a member of the Blue Lodge, Plymouth, Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg, Irem Temple Shriners and the Motor Corp Unit. He was also Shriner Circus chairman for 20 years and treasurer of the Evergreen Cemetery, Shavertown, for many years until his illness.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sidonia Dennis Harry; second wife, Kathleen Smith Harry; sisters, Phyllis Miller and Louise Mock; and son-in-law, Mike Krasnavage.
He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Ross and her husband, Michael, Pittston; Joyce Krasnavage, Edwardsville; grandchildren, Jeffrey Ross and his wife, Alyson, Pittston; Michael Ross, Exeter; Christopher Ross, Arizona; Sandra Letteer, Edwardsville; Lynn Mathis, Wilkes-Barre; John Krasnavage, Wilkes-Barre; as well as six great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the staff at The Wesley Village Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility for their kind and compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 Wednesday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Dennis Gray officiating. The interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.
Family and friends are asked to call at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019