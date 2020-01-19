|
John L. "Gator" Sorber, 71, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
He was born in Cambridge City, Indiana, a son of the late Robert and Carolyn Sorber. John was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Cambridge, Ind. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement, John was employed for many years as a lineman for the Service Electric Cable TV Company.
John was an avid collector of Native American art, marbles and model trains. He lived in Wilkes-Barre for over 30 years and he enjoyed spending time with his many friends and families that he loved.
John is survived by his sister, Donna S. Herring and her husband, Gerald, Milton, Fla.; niece, Cinthia H. Bautista and her husband, Roman, Milton, Fla.; great-nieces, Ava and Mia Bautista; and by his numerous dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Carol E. Coleman will officiate.
Family and friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting John's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020