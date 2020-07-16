Home

Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
John Leoszewski Obituary

John Leoszewski, 81, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John and Veronica Kuchinski Leoszewski and graduated from Edwardsville High School. He served in the United States Navy and worked as a silk warper at Liberty Silk Co., Kingston. He enjoyed collecting model antique cars and coins and playing the lottery and scratch off tickets.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by an infant brother, George Leoszewski.

He is survived by sisters, Dolores Warman, Shavertown; Barbara Leoszewski, Larksville; Mary Ann Razvillas, Pittston; Dorothy Garnett, Edwardsville; brother, Peter Leoszewski and his wife, Donna, Luzerne; and nieces and nephews

Family graveside funeral service will be held in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.

Arrangements are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home Inc., 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information.


