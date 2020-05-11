|
John Lykon, 92, of Swoyersville, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas
Born Jan. 28, 1928, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Anna Lykon.
John had a bright and energetic personality. He was known for his ability to make everyone smile and laugh. He enjoyed talking about his accomplishments throughout his life, such as being a Pennsylvania Class A softball champion.
He served as a councilman for Swoyersville, police officer and became an exceptional golfer.
John was extremely athletic. He coached several teams and helped with Swoyersville Little League and Swoyersville Junior Football.
He was an active member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville. John loved Sunday morning walks to church and catching up with fellow parishioners after.
John was a member of Swoyersville American Legion Post 644. He looked forward to spending time with friends and family at the legion as he socialized about good times throughout his life. When he entered the legion, he would light up the room and always be sure to say hello to everyone.
John also loved big band music and loved to dance.
John married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Nedelak Lykon, who passed away in 2007.
Also preceding him in death are brothers, Joseph, Andrew, George and Nick; and his cousins, John, Nick, Helen, Margaret and Ann.
Surviving are daughter, Sandra Bufalino and her husband, Nick, son, Wayne and his wife, Debbie Lykon; and son, Bruce and his wife, Della Lykon; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great -grandchild; and a sister, Mary Wallace.
He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. He will be missed by many.
Memorial contributions can be made to Swoyersville American Legion Baseball, 259 Shoemaker St., Swoyersville, Sloan-Kettering Cancer Research Center or Alzheimer's research.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home, 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held for the immediate family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 11, 2020